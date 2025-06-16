BBMP begins crackdown on illegal floors: 13 structures in Yelahanka reduced to 'skeleton' format

BENGALURU: Responding to mounting public pressure, legal complaints, and resident welfare association protests over rampant building violations, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has finally initiated a decisive crackdown on illegal constructions within its jurisdiction. On Monday, BBMP engineers razed unauthorised floors from 13 buildings in the Yelahanka Zone, following strict orders from the BBMP Chief Commissioner.
Sudhakar, Executive Engineer of the Yelahanka Sub-Division, said building owners had received permission only for ground plus stilt and two additional floors, but had illegally constructed extra floors sometimes one or two beyond approval.
“As per the Chief Commissioner’s directions, we are removing the blockwork of these illegal floors but not disturbing columns and roofs to avoid structural damage. The goal is to reduce such floors to a ‘skeleton’ format,” Sudhakar stated. He confirmed action was taken in Kempegowda, Chowdeshwari, Attur, and Yelahanka New Town wards under his purview.
The enforcement process followed legal procedure. Initially, notices under Section 313 of the BBMP Act 2020 were issued, asking property owners to furnish permits, floor plans, and related approvals within seven days. This was followed by notices under Sections 248(1), 248(2), and 248(3), confirming building bylaw violations. Finally, under Section 356, owners were ordered to remove unauthorised floors themselves—failing which, the BBMP stepped in.
The demolition operation, which began early Monday morning, is expected to continue throughout the day. According to BBMP sources, similar action will be taken in other zones as well. In particular, complaints have surfaced in the South Zone regarding inaction by officials over a high-rise building linked to BJP leader Suresh Babu in Wilson Garden. The building reportedly exceeds eight floors and has already been partially occupied. Notices are likely to be served to the Executive Engineer of Chickpet Assembly and the Assistant Executive Engineer for their failure to act.
BBMP sources revealed that the next wave of demolitions is likely to begin in Mahadevapura Zone, with several illegal constructions identified on ECC Road, Athashri Layout, and surrounding areas in Whitefield and KR Puram.
The BBMP's latest actions mark a rare and visible step towards enforcing urban planning regulations, aiming to send a strong message to violators across the city.