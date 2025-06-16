BBMP begins crackdown on illegal floors: 13 structures in Yelahanka reduced to 'skeleton' format

BENGALURU: Responding to mounting public pressure, legal complaints, and resident welfare association protests over rampant building violations, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has finally initiated a decisive crackdown on illegal constructions within its jurisdiction. On Monday, BBMP engineers razed unauthorised floors from 13 buildings in the Yelahanka Zone, following strict orders from the BBMP Chief Commissioner.

Sudhakar, Executive Engineer of the Yelahanka Sub-Division, said building owners had received permission only for ground plus stilt and two additional floors, but had illegally constructed extra floors sometimes one or two beyond approval.

“As per the Chief Commissioner’s directions, we are removing the blockwork of these illegal floors but not disturbing columns and roofs to avoid structural damage. The goal is to reduce such floors to a ‘skeleton’ format,” Sudhakar stated. He confirmed action was taken in Kempegowda, Chowdeshwari, Attur, and Yelahanka New Town wards under his purview.