Bengaluru's historic KR Market gets set for major clean-up initiative

BENGALURU: The stench of rotting waste, pools of mixed slush and flooded parking areas -- long a grim reality at Bengaluru’s iconic KR Market -- may soon be history. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has unveiled an ambitious, multi-pronged plan to restore cleanliness and order to one of the city’s oldest and busiest marketplaces.

As part of the initiative, the entire market will be cleaned using high-pressure washers twice a day, while a strict garbage disposal and clearance system will be enforced. The goal is to create a cleaner, safer environment for both vendors and shoppers.

“BBMP is implementing a series of measures to make the market cleaner and more people-friendly. We’ve found that the number of vendors currently operating in KR Market far exceeds its capacity. We will identify and register vendors in accordance with the official policy, cap their numbers, and assign designated vending zones,” Vikas Suralkar Kishore, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health), told The New Indian Express.

One of the most pressing issues has been the indiscriminate dumping of waste by vendors. “New rules for garbage disposal will be introduced,” Kishore said. “Dustbins will be placed at strategic locations across the vending zone, and vendors will be required to dispose of their waste only in these bins. BBMP staff will clear the garbage regularly, and violators will face penalties.”

To tighten enforcement, the civic body has already deployed additional Pourakarmikas, Marshals and BBMP officials in two shifts. Over 60 CCTV cameras will be installed throughout the market to monitor compliance and cleanliness in real time. “We’ve completed a site survey to determine optimal camera locations, and installation will begin shortly,” he added.

The market will also be geo-fenced and divided into zones, with BBMP officials assigned to each area. “If any official’s zone fails to meet cleanliness standards-say, due to uncollected waste-they will be held accountable,” said Kishore.

Flooding in the basement parking area during rains is another long-standing issue. The BBMP has already floated tenders for drainage upgrades, which are expected to eliminate the problem once completed.

“We are confident that visible improvements will be seen within the next three months,” he concluded.