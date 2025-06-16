Floods: BBMP to install sluice gates at 38 lakes in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) lake wing has decided to instal sluice gates at 38 lakes under the National Disaster Management Act, and has sought Rs 14 crore for the purpose from the chief commissioner of the Palike.

The Palike’s aim is to control the outflow of water from the lakes and to ensure that low-lying areas do not get flooded whenever it rains heavily.

According to a senior lake engineer from the Palike, a proposal has been sent to the chief commissioner’s office, seeking approval to install sluice gates at six lakes in Yelahanka, eight in Bommanahalli, five in Dasarahalli, six in RR Nagar, 10 in Mahadevapura, two in South and one in West zones.

Sluice gates at Allalasandra, Doddabommasandra, Attur and Kogilu lakes will help address the problem of flooding in Yelahanka. Similarly, sluice gates will be installed at Yelachenahalli and Subramanyapura lakes, and at water bodies in the South Zone. They will help prevent flooding of low-lying areas such as Fayazabad and Krishna Nagar in the South Zone.

“Sluice gates and waste weirs will be built at Panathur and Sadaramangala lakes. The Palike will install sluice gates at Kaikondrahalli and Munnekolalu lakes and at some water bodies in the Mahadevapura Zone. The sluice gates will also ensure that the lakes won’t become dry during the summer,” an official said.

According to the Palike’s lake department, each sluice gate and waste weir will cost between Rs 25 lakh and 70 lakh depending on the geographical features of the lakes. “The total cost of the project covering 38 lakes has been estimated at Rs 14 crore. The lake department is awaiting the chief commissioner’s approval,” he said.