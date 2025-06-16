‘Handle with care’: Netizens mock disguise tactics as 103 bike taxis seized in Bengaluru crackdown

BENGALURU: Despite the Karnataka High Court ban on bike taxis, some were seen operating on Monday. Officials from the Transport Department said they are enforcing the ban and seized 103 vehicles found operating as bike taxis.

Transport officials, who began the crackdown on Monday morning, said they were seizing vehicles operating illegally and levying fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. The Bangalore West Regional Transport Office booked the highest number of cases with 16, followed by the K R Puram RTO with 13 and 12 from the Bangalore East RTO.

Some netizens claimed that the bike taxi service providers may have halted ‘bike taxi’ services but are continuing operations in disguise, under the name of ‘bike parcel service’, a parcel delivery service.

One social media user said that passengers can now book a parcel service and then deliver themselves to their destination, while another added that there should be a label on the passenger: Handle with care. Such humorous social media posts were doing the rounds on Monday.