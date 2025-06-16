Heavy rain claims three lives in Karnataka's Bhatkal

BHATKAL/KARWAR(UTTARA KANNADA): Heavy rainfall in Uttara Kannada claimed three lives, including a two-year-old who was seen on CCTV being washed away in an open drain.

All the three deaths occurred in Bhatkal, which received very heavy rainfall since Saturday evening. The downpour has caused landslides, house collapse, extensive damage, tree collapse and water logging.

The two-year-old girl was playing outside the house when she slipped and fell into the open drain at Azad Nagar. She was immediately washed away in the gushing waters . The CCTV footage showed the girl trying to hold onto something to get out of the drain, while no one was in the vicinity to rescue the child.

Sources said that she was the daughter of Tauseef and Arzoo. She was rescued later down the drain and was rushed to the hospital where she breathed her last. The incident occurred on Saturday evening.