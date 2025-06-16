IIHR creates millionaire farmers

HIREHALLI(TUMAKURU): Four humble farmers of Tumakuru district, with just one unique plant each inherited from their forefathers, had never imagined that these plants would make them millionaires. This will be sweet to the ears of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had promised to double the income of farmers.

Courtesy, the Central Horticultural Experiment Station(CHES), Hirehalli, of the ICAR-IIHR which has scripted the farmer-led conservation efforts. The ‘lucky’ farmers were projected as role models at a workshop -- ‘Linking Biodiversity for Livelihood Security through Protection of Farmers’ Varieties in Fruit Crops’ -- at CHES on Sunday. The event was part of an effort to promote protection and sustainable utilisation of traditional fruit crop diversity.

The jackfruit varieties, ‘Siddu’ and ‘Shankara’, tamarind ‘Lakshmana’ and jamun ‘Nirantara Kumar jamun’ were identified and supported with technical intervention to demonstrate how unique they were in terms of taste and medicinal value among others. These unique plants are being multiplied through grafting and have been commercialised. They have sold millions over the years.

Through a benefit-sharing model, ICAR-IIHR paid SS Paramesha (Siddu) Rs 1 crore over five years, Shankaraiah (Shankara) Rs 21 lakh over 2 years and Lakshamanappa (Lakshmana tamarind) Rs 6.5 lakh over one year. The farmers on their own have also marketed their saplings to hit a jackpot and Paramesha has earned over Rs 5 crore. Soon, IIHR will give ‘Nirantara Kumar jamun’ farmer his share.