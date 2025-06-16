Illegal mining threatens the safety of Harangi Reservoir

MADIKERI: Acres of land were cleared of valuable trees even as residents complain of illegal mining activities ongoing near Harangi Reservoir limits in Kushalnagar taluk.

The residents fear that the constant human interference in the vulnerable region is inviting disaster and urging authorities to take remedial action.

“Huge loads of soil are being transported on Harangi Reservoir Road regularly, even causing damage to the road due to increased truck movement. Further, just 200 to 300 meters away from the Harangi Reservoir, acres of land have been cleared of valuable trees to enable mining activity. Despite this vast illegal activity, no authorities have initiated any action,” shared Chandramohan, convener of the Cauvery Swachatha Andolana.

He explained that valuable trees, including rosewood, sandalwood and other age-old trees have been chopped illegally without availing permission from the concerned.