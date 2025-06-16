Illegal mining threatens the safety of Harangi Reservoir

MADIKERI: Acres of land were cleared of valuable trees even as residents complain of illegal mining activities ongoing near Harangi Reservoir limits in Kushalnagar taluk.
The residents fear that the constant human interference in the vulnerable region is inviting disaster and urging authorities to take remedial action.
“Huge loads of soil are being transported on Harangi Reservoir Road regularly, even causing damage to the road due to increased truck movement. Further, just 200 to 300 meters away from the Harangi Reservoir, acres of land have been cleared of valuable trees to enable mining activity. Despite this vast illegal activity, no authorities have initiated any action,” shared Chandramohan, convener of the Cauvery Swachatha Andolana.
He explained that valuable trees, including rosewood, sandalwood and other age-old trees have been chopped illegally without availing permission from the concerned.
Further, the increased interference on the land from earth movers is likely to risk the safety of the Reservoir. “The mining activity is being carried out without any fear of the authorities. No authorities are even aware of this large-scale illegal activity. The road built by the Cauvery Irrigation Corporation to the village from the Harangi dam is being completely damaged due to the movement of the trucks carrying heavy machinery and loads,” shared Shekar, a resident.
A huge hill is being dug up by Hitachi machines just 200 to 300 meters away on the left side of the dam and thousands of loads of soil are being transported illegally, however, no action has been taken by the officials of the concerned departments in this regard.
When questioned, the Kushalnagar taluk tahashildar Kiran G confirmed to look into the matter. The Harangi Division EE, Puttaswamy, said, “We have received complaints about the activity ongoing near the reservoir. The Minor Irrigation, Revenue, Forest and Mine and Geology departments will inspect the place shortly. A verification will be done and suitable action will be initiated.”