Karnataka leads country in adding wind power capacity

BENGALURU: Karnataka has topped the country in wind power capacity addition for 2024-25, adding 1,331.48 MW — the highest among all states. The achievement was recognised at the Global Wind Day 2025 celebrations, held under the theme ‘Pawan-Urja: Powering the Future of India’. Tamil Nadu and Gujarat followed, with additions of 1,136.37 MW and 954.76 MW, respectively.

Energy Minister KJ George, who received the award from Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, mentioned that Karnataka’s total installed wind power capacity has now reached 7,351 MW and that the state has a commitment to the national goal of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030, including 100 GW from wind.

Joshi said, “As a proud Kannadiga, it’s meaningful to celebrate Global Wind Day in Karnataka — the land of Hanuman, the original symbol of wind power. Just as he embodied the power of the wind, we are now capturing it through modern offshore turbines.”

Highlighting India’s growing capabilities, Joshi said, “In 2014, our solar manufacturing capacity was just 2-3 GW. Today, we manufacture 90 GW worth of modules. The same is happening in wind – nacelles, gearboxes, turbines – all are now being made in India.” He added that domestic manufacturing of high-end electronics like mobile phones, including Apple devices, has risen significantly because of government policy. “Today, 97% of Apple phones exported to the US in March and April came from India,” he noted.

The minister identified three key challenges - ensuring 24x7 power and grid stability through integration of wind, solar, and pumped storage, offering competitive power tariffs and boosting domestic manufacturing to position India as a global leader in green energy.

Joshi also released a report titled ‘Ramping Up Local Manufacturing for Wind Turbines in India’, which outlines a strategy to strengthen India’s wind turbine manufacturing ecosystem.