Nikhil Kumaraswamy being groomed to carry party mantle, rebuild JDS base

BENGALURU: JDS youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is being projected as the party’s new face, has been tasked with building the party and energising its base with a statewide missed call campaign.

Despite his repeated electoral failures, Nikhil, son of former CM HD Kumaraswamy and grandson of JDS patriarch and former PM HD Deve Gowda, has been elevated within the party, recently taking charge as JDS youth wing president. The party is projecting the young leader as the next big hope.

Nikhil’s political journey so far has been marked by three major defeats -- the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mandya, 2023 Assembly election from Ramanagara, and recent bypoll defeat from Channapatna, a seat vacated by his father.

Yet, rather than being sidelined, Nikhil will take up his new task of connecting with 50 lakh people. “We have assigned a task to our workers. Starting tomorrow, we will visit several districts over two months. We will initially cover around 23 districts and later move to other areas,” Nikhil said. This high-visibility campaign is seen as an effort to not just rebuild the JDS network, but also to project Nikhil as a dynamic, grassroots leader with statewide ambitions.

“Nikhil is speaking on important topics although he has won no election,” said political analyst BS Murthy. “The JDS launched him as youth president and while his cousins Prajwal and Suraj Revanna are almost out of public life, Nikhil is emerging as the new leader.”

“The JDS has not groomed a leader outside the ‘first family’, which has come back to bite it now. A few decades ago, the Janata Parivar was considered a factory for leaders like MP Prakash and Siddaramaiah, but today it has no visible faces. With no succession plan outside the family, they are left with only Nikhil,’’ Murthy said. The party’s strategy reflects a generational shift. With Gowda in his nineties and Kumaraswamy visibly scaling back public engagements, Nikhil appears to be the torchbearer.