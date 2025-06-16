No delay in issuing passports, says Karnataka RPO

BENGALURU: Many citizens have been complaining over the delay in getting their passports. They reason that after the Ministry of External Affairs launched the e-passports for citizens there has been a delay.

Romita D, a student said, she had heard from her seniors and friends that they would get their passport within a couple of days, but she got her’s after weeks. “When I would inquire at the helpline, the reply I got was that it was delayed due to technical concerns and will be delivered soon. My passport is different from others,” she said.

Similar was the case with Pushpa L, a senior citizen, who was seeking her passport to see her grand children in New Zealand. “My son was overseeing the application and processing from New Zealand. The delay in getting my passport, has had ripple effects,” she said.

However, officials in the Ministry of External Affairs said that it is not because of the micro-chip that has been included, but due to the load and other technical reasons. As per data from the Karnataka Regional Passport office, on an average in a month, around 80,000 passports are issued. There are 23 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras and five Passport Seva Kendras in the state, working on clearing applications, while all e-passports are issued from Bengaluru.

“Following the MEA directions, across India e-passports are being issued from April end. All passports that are issued are e-passports (micro-chip enabled passports). there is no delay in issuing them,” said Karnataka Regional Officer, Ajith John Joshua. Earlier these e-passports were limited to diplomats. These electronic micro-chip enabled passports are combined with the paper booklet that was always being issued.