Six months on, missing case solved, girl found buried in Karnataka

GADAG: Gadag police have cracked a murder case six months after the incident. It has come to light that a young girl, reported missing by her family on January 12 this year, was allegedly killed and buried in a field by her estranged lover, who wanted to marry her. The police exhumed the body from the burial site and have sent it for forensic examination.

Satish Hiremath and Madhushree Angadi, both residents of Narayanpur village, had been in a relationship for four years. However, their families opposed their marriage.

In an attempt to keep her away from Satish, Madhushree’s family sent her to her uncle’s house in Gadag town. However, Satish went there and took her away on his bike. When they reached Narayanpur, the two reportedly had a quarrel. In a fit of rage, Satish allegedly strangled Madhushree with her veil and buried her body in a field.

The turning point in the investigation came when an eyewitness told police he had seen the couple together on December 16. Based on this lead, police examined CCTV footage, which confirmed the sighting. Satish was picked up for questioning but initially denied having met Madhushree. However, upon further interrogation, he confessed to killing her and led police to the burial site, where her remains were exhumed.

Gadag Superintendent of Police B S Nemagouda said, “The CCTV footage helped us crack the case. Our police team has done a commendable job and will be rewarded.”