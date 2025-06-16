Stampede & scapegoats: The many factors and systemic failure of June 4

VIEW FROM THE SLIPS

Officers’ objections ignored, and the usual fall guys

“Vidhana Soudha is the seat of government. Normally, government functions are held there and no private event is allowed. So, how was it chosen as the venue for the RCB felicitation event? RCB is a private franchise with profit as its objective. Obviously, it must be the government’s decision to host the event on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha,” DG&IGP ST Ramesh said.

“The government consists of the ruling political establishment and senior bureaucracy, headed by the chief secretary. The police commissioner did not seem to have been consulted before holding the event at Vidhana Soudha. On the contrary, the objection of DCP, Vidhana Soudha security, was ignored, and the police commissioner and his four colleagues were made scapegoats,” he added.

It is ironic that the CM claimed he was ‘invited’ to the event when he himself was the host, Vidhana Soudha being under him. Naturally, he cannot be an invitee to his own function. RCB and the Governor were the invitees. The CM also claimed the stampede occurred at the stadium, but it is fair to surmise that if there was no event at Vidhana Soudha, the massive gathering at KSCA would not have happened, Ramesh said.

People started moving from Vidhana Soudha towards the stadium, a distance of just about one kilometre.There was never any official approval for the event at the stadium. RCB unilaterally put up a social media post about a celebration and victory parade, which drew people in huge numbers. People attending the Vidhana Soudha event rushed to the stadium to get another glimpse of their heroes, he opined.

Police had not granted permission for the event and the RCB management proceeded on its own. “The suspension order of police officials states they were suspended for not refusing permission in writing. This is purely a technicality. Was there written permission? In the absence of written permission, the request is deemed to have been rejected. RCB management did what they wanted, considering themselves above the law,” he said.

Ramesh also criticised the way permission was handled. “RCB and KSCA perhaps assumed that since the CM and other senior ministers were organising the felicitation at Vidhana Soudha, permission was unnecessary. Perhaps they didn’t even bother to press for police clearance. The DCM is reported to have received the RCB team at HAL airport. Police had no role in any of these developments. Yet they did their best to rescue and help the public after an ugly situation was thrust upon them, but became the fall guy. Police had been refusing permission and raising concerns about the bandobast since June 3, and working round the clock.”

Ramesh noted that the all-India civil service and Karnataka civil service conduct rules prevent police officers from going public with their views, which may be seen to go against the government. “Their hands are tied. The force has many issues but cannot raise them in public, yet they’re expected to do all the work. No city or district has surplus force to manage extraordinary situations. Normally, police force from neighbouring districts are brought in to manage extraordinary situations.”

He said police justifiably sought more time to manage the crowd by holding celebrations after a few days.“RCB management was in a hurry since their players were heading abroad. The political class wanted to bask in the reflected glory of the RCB heroes. It was an avoidable tragedy and it all started at Vidhana Soudha,” he said.