Excess pre-monsoon rain raises groundwater level in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With excessive pre-monsoon rain and good southwest monsoon showers, there has been a substantial increase in the groundwater table across the state, besides improved water quality.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) stated that this year, 28 districts witnessed large excess rainfall between March and May (pre-monsoon ), while one district recorded excess rainfall and only two districts received normal rainfall. The state normally gets 117 mm of rain during these three months, but this year, it received over 320 mm, reveals data.

GS Srinivasa Reddy, former director, KSNDMC, said pre-monsoon was exceptionally good this year and the state has received over 200 mm of excess rainfall.

This has been followed by a good monsoon, especially in north-interior Karnataka and other places. With the excess rainfall, catchment areas of reservoirs have been saturated and there is a good inflow into dams in May itself, he added.

‘Pre-monsoon rain played major role in improving ground water’

With good rain, farmers are using borewells less, further contributing to groundwater recharge and increased water levels. He pointed out that many reservoirs, especially those located in the Cauvery basin, have reached more than 65% of their capacity, which is a good sign.

BK Pavithra, Secretary, Department of Minor Irrigation and Ground Water Development, told TNIE that there are over 2,700 observatory wells. The data from these wells is collected through telemetry devices, which are sensor-based and placed inside the well. His department gets the data from the Ground Water Directorate, he said.