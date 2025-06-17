I’ll be happy to retain my current position, says Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: AMID the buzz of a possible cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Monday said that he would be content retaining his current position, emphasising that political decisions lie in the hands of the Congress high command.

“Our leaders recently met high command leaders. I don’t know what discussions took place. Reshuffling or expanding the cabinet is entirely their prerogative. We are just members of the cabinet and that the party top brass takes the call on reshuffle. I will be happy if I retain my position (in the cabinet),” Satish said.

He also dismissed any immediate change in the chief minister’s post, saying, “There will be no change of guard in the government as the CM is a strong leader heading the government effectively. We have seen the BJP changing three CMs when it was in power. However, we are not facing such an instability to change the leadership here,’’ he reiterated.

The minister acknowledged that portfolio changes are natural in a democracy and added that several senior leaders within the party have requested for opportunities. “Even in BJP, first-time MLAs were made CMs, and grassroots workers were given Council roles. Such inclusive models should be adopted here (in Congress) too,” Satish said.

On criticism over the caste census, particularly regarding its cost, Satish said, “It is unfair. If Rs 300 crore is spent to ensure a report reflects public sentiment, it is worth it.’’ He said it is not about money, but public acceptance, he added.