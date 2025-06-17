Lokayukta raids ex-SP Joshi’s house in probe linked to dismissed cop Ningappa

BENGALURU: Lokayukta police searched the house of their former Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru City Division-1) Srinath M Joshi, following the lead obtained in the ongoing investigation against dismissed head constable G Ningappa from Chitradurga district. Ningappa was arrested for allegedly collecting crores of rupees from several state government officials by leaking information of possible raids against them, after obtaining information from his ‘sources’ within the Karnataka Lokayukta. During a search conducted at the IPS officer’s residence in southeast Bengaluru, Lokayukta police recovered Rs 32,000 in cash, a few gold ornaments and documents.

Police issued notice to Joshi to appear before them for inquiry, and Joshi is said to have sought 2-3 days time. The probe had revealed that Joshi was in constant touch with Ningappa, which was disclosed in the call details records. Joshi is said to have visited Ningappa’s house in Chitradurga, where he was even felicitated, and Ningappa had also reportedly visited the IPS officer’s house in Bengaluru.

Joshi was relieved as Lokayukta SP, Bengaluru City-1, last week. Sources in the Lokayukta stated that Joshi was relieved as he was to be sent back to his parent department. It was in keeping with his Joshi’s request as he had completed three years in the institution.

Preliminary investigations had revealed that Ningappa had invested several crores of rupees in cryptocurrency in his own name, and that of his wife and certain IPS officers. He had invested Rs 4.19 crore in eight cryptocurrency exchange firms, and Lokayukta police are yet to obtain details of the money he invested in several other exchange firms.

Ningappa moves bail petition

Meanwhile, Ningappa applied for bail before the Special Court for Lokayukta Cases, which adjourned the hearing to June 19 to file objections, if any, while also handing over Ningappa to judicial custody till June 30. On the other hand, Ningappa’s wife Chandrakala moved the high court, alleging that her husband’s arrest was illegal.