Transport department cracks down on bike taxis despite Karnataka HC ban; 103 vehicles seized

BENGALURU: Despite the Karnataka High Court ban on bike taxis, a few were seen operating on Monday. Officials from the transport department said they are implementing the ban and seized 103 vehicles in operation.

Transport officials who started the crackdown on Monday morning, said they were seizing vehicles operating illegally, slapping fines ranging from Rs 5,000-10,000. Bangalore West Regional Transport Office booked the most cases at 16, followed by KR Puram RTO at 13, and 12 by Bangalore East RTO.

Netizens claimed that the bike taxi service providers may have halted the ‘bike taxi’ services, but are continuing in the guise of ‘bike parcel service’. One social media user said that passengers can now book parcel service and then deliver themselves to their destinations, while another quipped that there should be a label on the passenger - Handle With Care. Similar humorous social media posts were doing the rounds on Monday.

Transport Commissioner Yogeesh told TNIE that they will continue their crackdown and called upon bike taxi operators to abide by the HC ban, failing which they will face action.

Ola Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association president Tanveer Pasha said, “The bike taxi ban is welcome. However, some bike taxi operators are seen running the services. Contempt of court should be filed against them.”

He demanded that the transport department create enough awareness among the general public that the bike taxis are banned and that the vehicles of those who are found operating would be seized.

An official Uber spokesperson said, “Uber has taken the difficult decision to suspend bike taxi operations in Karnataka from June 16, following the HC order. This will negatively impact thousands of riders who rely on bike taxis for their daily mobility needs, as well as thousands of drivers who rely on the service for their livelihood. We will continue engaging with the Government of Karnataka to help shape a progressive policy framework that enables safe, accessible, and affordable mobility options for everyone.”

Rapido was not available for comment.