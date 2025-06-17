Woman held in Karnataka for branding son's limbs for being 'naughty'

HUBBALLI: A woman has been detained here for allegedly burning her son's hands, legs, and neck using a hot iron rod as punishment for being "naughty", police said on Tuesday.

Anusha Hulimara has been detained by the police and an investigation has been initiated.

The incident occurred in Tippu Nagar, fourth Cross, in Old Hubballi town on Monday, they said.

According to police sources, the accused reportedly became furious with her child's behaviour and resorted to the brutal punishment.