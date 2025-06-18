Amul to set up kiosks at Metro stations, Opposition slams Karnataka government

BENGALURU: A row has erupted again over the state-owned Nandini and Gujarat-based Amul milk brands. It has come to light that BMRCL has signed a memorandum with the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd to set up Amul kiosks at ten major Metro stations in Bengaluru. It is taking a political turn with opposition party members slamming the state government for not initiating steps to set up the state-owned Karnataka Milk Federation kiosks to sell Nandini products.

In its house journal, BMRCL has mentioned that it signed a deal with Amul to set up the kiosks at Pattandur Agrahara, Indiranagar, Benniganahalli, Byappanahalli, Trinity, Sir M Visvesvaraya, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda (Majestic), National College, Jayanagar and Banashankari stations.

“Now, Metro users can buy milk, chocolates, ice-cream, instant food products and snacks at stations. This is to improve commuter convenience by providing access to trusted dairy products within Metro premises,’’ the journal mentions. BMRCL sources said they had called for tenders and Amul won the bid.