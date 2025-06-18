CBI, banks’ meeting in Bengaluru irons out wrinkles in fraud probes

BENGALURU: A coordination meeting between officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) Banking Securities Fraud Investigation Zone, the Department of Financial Services (Ministry of Finance) and chief vigilance officers of public sector banks was held in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

During the day-long meeting, all pending matters pertaining to ongoing investigation and prosecution of bank fraud cases being handled by the CBI were discussed and several issues were sorted out.

The coordination meeting was a follow up after the high-level meeting between the Department of Financial Services, CBI and public sector banks held on January 30, 2025, in Mumbai. The agenda was to enhance the interdepartmental cooperation and expedite investigations pertaining to bank fraud cases.

“During the meeting, detailed presentations were made by the CBI and public sector banks on relevant operational issues. Many aspects were discussed and resolved. A close coordination between banks and CBI in terms of timely sharing of relied-upon documents was acknowledged,” a press release from the CBI stated.

“Officers of CBI and public sector banks exchanged case-specific details and deliberated on the way forward to expedite pending investigations.”

The meeting concluded with a consensus to maintain the current momentum of cooperation between CBI and public sector banks. Emphasis was laid on continuing structured engagement and institutional collaboration to overcome procedural bottlenecks, expedite investigations, resolve pending issues and ensure timely completion of investigations.