Centre denies nod to Priyank Kharge to visit US

BENGALURU: The Centre is said to have denied clearance for Karnataka IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge’s visit to the United States to attend the ongoing Boston Bio 2025 convention in Boston, and other official events.

Kharge, who is currently in Paris on an official visit, said he will speak about the issue and seek an explanation from the Union government after returning to India. “I’m holding back on making any public statements for now. Once I’m back in Bengaluru, I will seek a clear explanation from the Government of India regarding this denial,” the minister stated, taking to social media platform X.

Kharge was scheduled to attend the Bio International Convention in Boston and Design Automation Conference in San Francisco. Sources said MEA clearance is required to attend official events. No reason was given for denying clearance for his visit, sources said. The minister was scheduled to travel directly from Paris to the US, but will now return to Bengaluru on Wednesday night, sources said.