Dismissed Karnataka cop invested crores in bitcoins

BENGALURU: The preliminary investigation by the Karnataka Lokayukta police into the case involving certain IPS officers has made a startling revelation that the dismissed head constable G Ningappa had allegedly invested crores of rupees in 438 bitcoins.

Ningappa was arrested by the Lokayukta police for allegedly extorting government officials by blackmailing about possible raids against them after obtaining information from his ‘sources’ within Karnataka Lokayukta.

After tracing the total investment in 438 bitcoins in various cryptocurrency exchanges, as of now, and conducting the mahazar, the Lokayukta police have created a ‘Police Wallet’ in a cryptocurrency exchange and have started the process of transferring 438 bitcoins, of which 78 bitcoins have been transferred successfully. The value of the same is being ascertained.

The investments are made by Ningappa in his name, his wife’s name (Chandrakala) and others, including a certain IPS officers.

The Lokayukta police gathered the investment details by writing to over 25 cryptocurrency exchange firms.

This was ascertained after the cybercrime wing of the CID facilitated the data. The cyber crime wing analysed the data found in Ningappa’s mobile phone and also did mirror imaging following a request by the Lokayukta police.

Sources in Lokayukta said the investment in bitcoins came to light after analysing the data found in two mobile phones of Ningappa.