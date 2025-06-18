ED summons Karnataka Congress MP DK Suresh in conwoman case

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has summoned former Congress MP DK Suresh in a case related to conwoman Aishwarya Gowda, who has swindled many posing as his sister. The summons sparked a political storm, with senior Congress leaders accusing the central agency of operating with political motives ahead of key electoral battles.

Suresh said he will appear before ED on Monday. “I had no business dealings with Aishwarya Gowda. I don’t even know why they have summoned me,” he said.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao termed the move a clear act of political vendetta. “We don’t expect anything different from ED anymore. Instead of summoning just a few MLAs, they may as well raid all 136 Congress MLAs,” he said.