Fearing mango farmers' ire over MSP, Karnataka Cabinet meeting scheduled to take place at Nandi Hills shifted to Vidhana Soudha

BENGALURU/ CHIKKABALLAPUR: The Congress government, in a surprise move, has shifted the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's cabinet meeting scheduled to be held at the famous Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapura district on June 19 (at 12 noon) to Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Preliminary reports suggest that the government was afraid of the mago growers' ire as they (farmers) had a plan to stage a protest at Nandi Hills during the cabinet meeting, under the JD(S) party leadership.

To save face, the government decided to shift the cabinet meeting at the eleventh hour.

"Since a few decisions in the development front, including the announcement, remained inconclusive, the government decided to shift the cabinet meeting, but it will be rescheduled at Nandi Hills soon", claimed official sources.