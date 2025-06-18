Karnataka Education Min cautions NEET toppers against conmen

KALABURAGI: Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanaprakash Patil, who represents Sedam constituency of Kalaburagi, told students who have scored good marks in NEET, and dream of becoming doctors, not to fall into the fraudulent net of middlemen under any circumstances.

He advised aspirants who have scored good marks in NEET not to fall into the trap in their anxiety to get a seat in a good medical college.

Patil said there are brokers who promise to get seats in famous colleges, saying they have contacts with influential persons in colleges. The number of such brokers has increased, and medical seat aspirants should be cautious, he advised.

He said NEET results have been declared, and while 1,47,782 candidates from Karnataka registered to appear for the examination, 1,42,369 students wrote the exam, and 83,582 qualified for a medical seat.