Karnataka Milk Federation to open Nandini outlets in eight metro stations: Dy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said that the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has been instructed to submit an application to Bengaluru Metropolitan Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to open Nandini outlets in eight metro stations.
Speaking to reporters at his official residence in Kumarapark, in Bengaluru, he said, “BMRCL had called for a global tender and Amul was the lone applicant. We have instructed KMF to submit its application to BMRCL. KMF will open Nandini outlets in eight metro stations.”
"Amul has already opened its outlets in two metro stations. It is not appropriate to close down the existing outlets. We have informed the BMRCL to allow KMF to open Nandini outlets in the remaining 8 metro stations,” he added.
He spoke about the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and the municipal elections in Bengaluru City, which have been due since 2020 and informed that a meeting with party MLAs on party organisation and Greater Bengaluru Authority elections was held.
"The formation of corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority has been discussed with our leaders, it also needs to be discussed with Opposition leaders. We will take a decision, taking them into confidence,” he said.
When asked about white topping in Bengaluru, he said, “White topping work is going on in many places in the city. I have inspected the quality of the works at many places, personally."
Replying to a query if there was a discussion on issuing B khatas, he said, “This has been discussed in the Cabinet meeting. We will announce after deliberating on the legal aspects.”