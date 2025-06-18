Karnataka Milk Federation to open Nandini outlets in eight metro stations: Dy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said that the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has been instructed to submit an application to Bengaluru Metropolitan Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to open Nandini outlets in eight metro stations.

Speaking to reporters at his official residence in Kumarapark, in Bengaluru, he said, “BMRCL had called for a global tender and Amul was the lone applicant. We have instructed KMF to submit its application to BMRCL. KMF will open Nandini outlets in eight metro stations.”

"Amul has already opened its outlets in two metro stations. It is not appropriate to close down the existing outlets. We have informed the BMRCL to allow KMF to open Nandini outlets in the remaining 8 metro stations,” he added.