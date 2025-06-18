Live-in partner accused of blackmailing woman in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old woman has filed a complaint against her live-in partner for blackmailing her with her private videos. The victim, a married woman, is separated from her husband due to suspected domestic violence. After she moved to the city in search of a job, she met the accused and became close with him as he helped her get a job as a receptionist.

The accused, who is also married, convinced her to divorce her husband and started living with the victim as live-in partners at a rented house near Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Kadugodi for the last six years. He then started recording their private moments without her notice.

After she was blackmailed and extorted, she escaped the place in 2023 and went to her parent’s house in Kolar district. The accused then started troubling her mother demanding money, failing which he threatened to make her daughter’s private videos public.