No concrete for one metre around trees: Karnataka govt retells NGT order

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Tuesday issued an order that is likely to bring relief to roadside trees whose roots and bases are buried under mounds of concrete. It directed all government bodies and individuals to maintain a 1-metre radius around trees as a no-concrete zone, and to immediately remove concrete poured around roadside trees.

The bases of most of the trees are covered with concrete or interlocking pavers, which affects their health and due to which, incidents of tree fall are on the rise. The orders were issued following National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders on May 21, 2025, in case 363/2022, to prevent damage to the root system of trees and ensure water percolation.

The government also issued orders mandating manufacturers of pet bottles to collect and recycle all plastic bottles as part of their Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). The government also ordered the formation of monitoring committees at the district level to check PET bottle waste and implement Plastic Waste Management Rules 2026.