No concrete for one metre around trees: Karnataka govt retells NGT order

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Tuesday issued an order that is likely to bring relief to roadside trees whose roots and bases are buried under mounds of concrete. It directed all government bodies and individuals to maintain a 1-metre radius around trees as a no-concrete zone, and to immediately remove concrete poured around roadside trees.
The bases of most of the trees are covered with concrete or interlocking pavers, which affects their health and due to which, incidents of tree fall are on the rise. The orders were issued following National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders on May 21, 2025, in case 363/2022, to prevent damage to the root system of trees and ensure water percolation.
The government also issued orders mandating manufacturers of pet bottles to collect and recycle all plastic bottles as part of their Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). The government also ordered the formation of monitoring committees at the district level to check PET bottle waste and implement Plastic Waste Management Rules 2026.
Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre said that despite a ban on single-use plastic and EPR, little is visible on the ground. The government issued the orders following Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines, where district collectors have been deputed as committee presidents who have to check on sold and recycled bottles.
Khandre was speaking at the World Environment Day celebrations held in the city on Tuesday. He added that while afforestation measures are being taken, there is a need to protect the existing tree cover.
CM Siddaramaiah said a school curriculum will be added to environment education.
Bengaluru’s population is 1.44 crore. There is a need to control population and pollution and increase environmental knowledge. He urged the students present to reduce the use of plastic, and also recycle waste.
DKS SLIPS OFF BICYCLE AT CYCLOTHON
Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday created a buzz on social media after videos of him finding it difficult to mount his bicycle and another where he slips off his cycle, went viral.
The incident happened during the cyclothon held in Vidhana Soudha, with schoolchildren, members of Scouts and Guides and cyclists. When he neared the steps of Vidhana Soudha north gate, the DCM slipped off the bicycle, and his guards and assistants rushed to help. It was captured on camera and went viral on social media platforms.
Netizens made the most of the opportunity to draw his attention to the poor condition of city roads, demanding they be repaired. Some even commented on his cycling skills. Shivakumar’s social media team posted: “In the corridors of power, I chose a cycle -- because progress doesn’t always need horsepower, just people power.” Speaking to the media, the DCM said the cycle slipped while applying the brakes.
DCM CALLS ON STUDENTS TO ADOPT TREES, PLANT SAPLINGS
DCM DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said all schools, including students, should adopt trees and plant saplings. “Each school should also form ecology, environment or climate change clubs, comprising at least 25 students.
Competition among such clubs will be introduced soon,” he said on the sidelines of the World Environment Day celebrations organised by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and forest department. Stressing the need to increase green cover and reduce pollution, he noted that the city alone has 1.20 vehicles and air pollution levels are rising. The DCM said so far, around 50,000 saplings have been planted in the city, but more needs to be done. He said the BBMP will give funds to the forest department to improve forest land by converting them into parks on the lines of Cubbon Park and Lalbagh.