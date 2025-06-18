Panic grips Kannadigas in Israel as war intensifies

MANGALURU: Hundreds of Kannadigas working in Israel are living in fear with the conflict between Tel Aviv and Tehran escalating with each passing day.

The situation now is more intense than the Israel-Hamas conflict a few months ago, according to many Mangaloreans living there. “We are really feeling unsafe. During the Israel-Hamas conflict, we did not feel so threatened. But now, it’s raining missiles day and night,” Roshan Veigas from Kulshekar in Mangaluru, who works as a caregiver in Tel Aviv, said.

His wife has stopped working to take care of their two children. They constantly monitor alerts on their phones. “As soon as we get an alert, we rush to the nearest bunker,” Roshan said.

On Sunday, a missile hit a defence facility just 2 km from their home. “Earlier, attacks were mostly at night. Now, even daytime isn’t safe,” he said.