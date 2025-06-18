Panic grips Kannadigas in Israel as war intensifies

MANGALURU: Hundreds of Kannadigas working in Israel are living in fear with the conflict between Tel Aviv and Tehran escalating with each passing day.
The situation now is more intense than the Israel-Hamas conflict a few months ago, according to many Mangaloreans living there. “We are really feeling unsafe. During the Israel-Hamas conflict, we did not feel so threatened. But now, it’s raining missiles day and night,” Roshan Veigas from Kulshekar in Mangaluru, who works as a caregiver in Tel Aviv, said.
His wife has stopped working to take care of their two children. They constantly monitor alerts on their phones. “As soon as we get an alert, we rush to the nearest bunker,” Roshan said.
On Sunday, a missile hit a defence facility just 2 km from their home. “Earlier, attacks were mostly at night. Now, even daytime isn’t safe,” he said.
Despite this situation, returning to India is not an option for many. “We’ve taken loans up to Rs 30 lakh to come here. Returning home will lead us to a financial crisis,” Roshan said.
Janet Lobo, who hails from Kankanady in Mangaluru, echoed similar concerns. In Israel for over two decades, she now runs a general store in Tel Aviv, with a loan of nearly Rs 50 lakh. Though her family in Mangaluru wants her to return, she said, “I cannot afford to. This store is everything for me.” Due to the conflict, she closes her store early and stays in a fortified “safety room” in her home.
While those working in the formal sector receive salaries despite the conflict, those in the informal sector are in distress. Many like Roshan continue to risk their lives commuting over 30 km daily by bus to keep their jobs.
“The real problem starts by month-end when bills are due. Food is available, thanks to community support. But what about rent, loans and other essentials?,” said another Mangalurean working as a guard.