AI to improve efficiency in Karnataka's power sector

BENGALURU: The energy department is looking at utilising Artificial Intelligence (AI) to bring in professionalism in operations and management of electricity distribution to improve Karnataka’s power sector.

Energy Minister KJ George told the media on Wednesday that the department will use AI in future, but asserted there will be no job cuts. AI will help only to a certain extent, he said. Officials said AI will help in better skill management, and to control financial and power losses. AI is already being used to monitor power supply to make generation projections for the future.

George said the Central government had in-principle agreed to give two years time to implement the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to give smart meters to all consumers at low rates. At present, the scheme ends in December 2025. He said if this is done, smart meters will be distributed to all consumers at nominal rates, like in other states. Implementation of smart meters was discussed with Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal Khattar recently, he added.

The plan to levy 2 per cent cess on government departments that have to clear pending dues of around Rs 10,000 crore was okayed. The list of defaulting agencies include the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Urban Development departments, and BWSSB. George said smart meters cannot be given to consumers at nominal rates, unless all dues of energy supply companies (Escoms) are cleared.

This is one of the conditions of the Central government. He said a proposal will be placed before the cabinet to include 40,000 farmers into the Kusum-C bracket, pending clearance for implementation of the Kusum-B scheme. This has been discussed with the chief minister and an additional Rs 10,000 crore will be needed. Energy department officials said transmission and distribution losses are being reduced from the existing 2.9 per cent and 9 per cent to 2.2 per cent.

KPCL Managing Director Pankaj Kumar Pandey said three 765kV sub-stations are being set up in Central, North and South Karnataka, and 37 sub-stations of 400kV capacity each are being set up across Karnataka. All installations will be completed in four years.

High performance conductors are being set up across existing electricity corridors to strengthen carrying capacity and reduce distribution losses.

