Karnataka government to fill 35,000 vacancies in KPTCL

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that his government will fill 35,000 vacant posts in a phased manner in the power distribution sector. The CM also said that the posts of 532 civic workers in the department will be made permanent.

Speaking at a programme organised to celebrate the platinum jubilee of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the CM said that the government will study the demands raised by the employees and will address them.

He said that while the Union Government has implemented the National Pension Scheme, the state government is implementing the Old Age Pension Scheme, which was promised to the people in the Congress’ election manifesto. The CM said the state is generating 34,000MW power and all efforts are being made to increase it to 60,000 MW. Efforts are also being made to ensure farmers get seven hours of power supply and subsidies for the installation of solar-based IP sets, he said.

Energy Minister KJ George said that the Gruha Jyothi scheme has now reached 1.65 crore households. Also, under Kusum-C scheme, a 50% subsidy is being given by the State Government and KPTCL is setting up additional power substations.