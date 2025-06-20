10-hour workday, 5-day week; no violation, clarifies Labour Minister Santosh Lad

BENGALURU: Labour Minister Santosh Lad on Thursday said the proposed amendment to increase working hours will not alter the maximum weekly working hours, which will remain capped at 48 hours. “This is in full compliance with the standards set by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and foundational domestic laws. There is no violation of any international convention or standard,’’ he stated.

In a statement issued to media, Lad said the current provision under Section 7 is a 9-hour workday. The proposal seeks to amend this to allow up to 10 hours a day.

“The 10-hour period is inclusive of a one-hour rest interval, meaning the active working time per day would remain 9 hours,’’ he said. At present, a 9-hour workday includes a one-hour break. However, with the proposed additional one hour a day, employees will get to choose five working days instead of six.

Lad said the primary objective of this proposal is to provide flexibility for both employees and employers. This change would legally enable a system where an employee can complete a 48-hour weekly work requirement in fewer days, giving them the freedom to choose flexi-hours.

“The government of Karnataka is committed to the welfare of its entire workforce. This proposal is currently in the consultation stage, and we are in active dialogue with all stakeholders to ensure that any final decision is holistic, balanced and beneficial for all. Further deliberations with stakeholders and the cabinet will be taken up before any decision is arrived at,’’ he added.

The department had held a meeting with stakeholders on Wednesday. The government’s proposal to increase work hours for private firms from the existing nine hours to 10 hours a day faced stiff opposition from employees of private firms, including the IT/ITeS employees’ association.