BENGALURU: The State Cabinet on Thursday approved an increase in quota for religious minorities from 10 per cent to 15 per cent in various housing schemes implemented by the housing department of the government in urban and rural areas across the state.

Soon after the decision, the BJP accused the government of continuing with appeasement of the Muslim community.

“The Centre has given instructions to note the shortage of housing for minorities. Our government has increased the reservation keeping in mind the homeless people of this community and social justice. I need not reply to those who smell politics in providing houses to the needy poor”, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil hit back while briefing the press after the Cabinet meeting. He claimed the decision has been taken since houseless families are more among the minorities.

DCM DK Shivakumar defended the move saying the houses built by the Housing Department in urban areas are mostly vacant, and minorities have shown interest in occupying them.

“In some urban areas, 20 to 30 percent of the minority community is poor. Therefore, a proposal has been made to increase reservation for them. Money should be paid for these houses. Others have not shown much interest. In Bengaluru too, houses are vacant in many residential buildings. The central government’s subsidy for the construction of houses is very less. After the construction of these houses, they have fallen vacant. To whom should these be given?” he questioned. He pointed out that the buildings in Mandya have fallen vacant.

“What should we do when no one has applied for these houses? Should the house be left empty?”, he hit back at BJP.

However, the BJP termed reservation on the basis of religion as unconstitutional. “In Karnataka, Congress has converted welfare into a market place for vote-bank politics. First, 4% quota in government contracts. Now, 15% quota in housing schemes. Where does this appeasement end?”, questioned BJP state president B Y Vijayendra. He said that the Congress government is re-establishing the Bahmani Sultan’s rule in Karnataka.