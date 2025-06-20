India’s largest LPG storage cavern near Mangaluru now ready

MANGALURU: In a major milestone for India’s energy infrastructure, the country’s largest underground LPG storage cavern -- with a capacity of 80,000 metric tonnes -- has been completed at Bala in Mangaluru. Developed by the Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), the facility is a significant step toward strengthening India’s strategic petroleum reserves.

This is only the second underground LPG storage cavern in the country and holds critical importance for enhancing energy security and ensuring an uninterrupted supply of clean energy. The cavern can store up to six lakh barrels, or 60 million litres, of liquefied petroleum gas. It features two separate underground chambers designed to hold 40,000 MT of Propane and 60,000 MT of Butane.

Built at a cost of Rs 854 crore, the project passed all major testing phases, with MEIL announcing the successful completion on June 6 via their official ‘X’ handle. The most crucial stage — the Cavern Acceptance Test (CAT) — was carried out from May 9 to June 6, involving a rigorous three-phase procedure.

The CAT began with the pressurisation phase, gradually increasing internal pressure to 8.310 kg/cm². This was followed by a 100-hour stabilisation phase, during which all vents were sealed to monitor for leaks and track hydrogeological data. Finally, the depressurisation phase ensured the system could return safely to atmospheric pressure. The outcome confirmed the cavern’s complete sealing and readiness for safe LPG storage.

Engineered as a subterranean marvel, the facility features a 1,083-metre access tunnel, upper and lower water curtains measuring 578.2 metres and 804.31 metres, respectively, and 486.2 metres of connecting tunnels. The two main storage caverns — S1 and S2 — are located at depths of 220 metres and 225 metres, respectively, with a vertical shaft extending 164.1 metres.

Sources said the completion of the Mangaluru LPG storage project marks a critical leap forward in meeting India’s growing clean energy demands and enhancing national preparedness against energy supply disruptions.