Karnataka lacks soil nutrients to increase forest cover: report

BENGALURU: Although the State Government has embarked on afforestation exercises across Karnataka, the state’s first soil health report for forests released on Thursday indicates that its soil lacks necessary levels of nutrients.

This makes it imperative to first understand the health of the soil and refer to its health card before choosing the species to be planted as part of afforestation.

With the report coming as an eye-opener, it will be studied in detail before continuing with the afforestation drive.

Karnataka has 31 districts and 40 forest divisions. The forest cover is 39,254.3 sqkm, which is 20.47% of the state’s geographical area, against the ideal requirement of 33% green cover, which highlights the need for afforestation after considering the soil health to help sustain the green cover.

The report titled ‘Preparation of forest soil health cards under different forest vegetations in all forest divisions of india’, prepared by the Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST) for the Karnataka Forest Department (KFD), states that levels of nitrogen in the soil is found to be lesser than the prescribed standard values in 31 locations across Karnataka, which includes Ballari, Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Bhadravathi, Madikeri, MM Hills and Chikkaballapur.

‘No benchmark to say if soil is good or bad’

The report states that the levels of phosphorus and organic carbons is low in 24 and 20 locations, respectively, including Bengaluru (rural and urban), Bandipur, Chikkamagaluru, MM Hills, Virajpet, Ramanagara, Bagalkote and Mangaluru.

Twelve parameters were studied for the forest soil report- electric conductivity, organic carbon, nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, sulphur, boron, iron, manganese, copper, zinc and pH (soil reaction).