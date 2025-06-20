Not aware of transfer of government officials in Belagavi district, says Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: The transfer of government officials in Belagavi district has once again sparked political unrest. A fresh controversy has emerged following reports that several transfer decisions were made without the knowledge or consent of District Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

According to sources, Jarkiholi, considered a close aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has expressed dissatisfaction over the recent transfer process. While he had previously raised concerns privately, this time he is said to have voiced his objections directly in the Chief Minister’s presence.

During the discussion, Jarkiholi reportedly questioned how many of the transfer recommendations he had submitted were approved, compared to those backed by other leaders. His candid expression of displeasure is said to have caught many by surprise.

Though typically uninvolved in transfer-related matters, Jarkiholi is believed to have intervened this time due to concerns over administrative efficiency and the overall development of Belagavi district.

Growing allegations suggest that certain individuals have been misusing the names of ministers and MLAs to influence transfers, allegedly demanding large sums of money to secure or facilitate postings. Sources said that many officers who spent heavily to obtain previous transfers are disillusioned with the outcomes.