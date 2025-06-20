Post stampede, Karnataka proposes Bill on crowd management

BENGALURU: In the wake of public backlash over the June 4 Bengaluru stampede that claimed the lives of 11 people, the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday proposed bringing the Karnataka Crowd Control (Managing Crowd at Events and Venues of Mass Gathering) Bill, 2025.
According to the proposed bill, once passed in the Karnataka legislature and becoming an Act, whoever does not obey the orders of the police or violates the provisions of the Act or rules shall be punished with imprisonment for a term that may extend to three years or with a fine of up to Rs 5,000 or both.
There will be a provision to penalise event planners who gather the crowd for commercial purposes, like sports or circuses, etc. If the event planner does not apply to authorities before conducting the event, or fails to control the crowd gathered, or fails to give compensation, or violates the provisions of the Act, they shall be punished with imprisonment for a term that may extend to three years or with a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh or both.
The Bill is to effectively manage and control crowds at sponsored events and venues of mass gathering pertaining to political rallies, jatra, and conferences. The event planner is responsible for paying the compensation to the victims or to the family of the deceased. In case the event planner does not pay the compensation, the government may collect the amount as arrears of land revenue. The event planner’s property can be auctioned by the government.
Briefing the press after the cabinet meeting, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said that four bills—the Karnataka Crowd Control, Managing Crowd at Events and Venue of Mass Gathering Bill, 2025; Karnataka Rohith Vemula Bill, 2025; Karnataka Misinformation, Fake News Prohibition Bill, 2025; Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill, 2025—were being proposed.
“There needs to be a detailed discussion by the ministers concerned, following which the Bills will be tabled before the next cabinet meeting,” Patil said.
As per the Bill, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Central Act 45 of 2023) or the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (Central Act 46 of 2023) shall apply. The Act shall not apply to jatra, rathotsava, pallakki utsava, teppada teru, urus, or any religious event.
The event organiser has to apply to the jurisdictional police station along with the details of the approximate number of participants. But the police shall change the date, time, or venue, giving reasons. In case of emergency, the police shall cancel or postpone the event altogether.
An offense under the Act shall be non-cognisable and non-bailable and shall be triable by a magistrate of the first class. The event planner will be accountable for the untoward incidents, including stampedes and injuries. According to the Bill, aiding, abetting, or assisting in the commission of a crime at an event or venue knowingly would be an offence. As per the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (Central Act 46 of 2023), the District Magistrate has the power to prohibit the event or venue.
The stampede occurred the evening of June 4 outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where a large number of people had gathered to participate in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB’s) IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people died in the stampede and several others were injured.
ABRAHAM FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST CM, OTHERS
Bengaluru: Activist TJ Abraham on Thursday filed a complaint with the Cubbon Park police, against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and 13 others, in connection with the M Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede.
In his petition, Abraham named Shivakumar as the prime accused, while also naming the CM, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, DPAR Secretary Satyavathi, KSCA CEO Shubendu Ghosh, and suspended police officers, including former Bengaluru City police commissioner B Dayananda. After submitting the petition, Abraham told the media that the stampede was planned and politically-motivated, resulting in the deaths of 11 persons.
He also questioned the role of Shivakumar at a private cricket team’s victory parade, while expressing doubts over RCB’s victory, suspecting it to be fixed claiming that the permission for the celebrations was sought even before the match was played. The activist has, accordingly, demanded a thorough probe into the chances of match-fixing.