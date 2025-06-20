Post stampede, Karnataka proposes Bill on crowd management

BENGALURU: In the wake of public backlash over the June 4 Bengaluru stampede that claimed the lives of 11 people, the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday proposed bringing the Karnataka Crowd Control (Managing Crowd at Events and Venues of Mass Gathering) Bill, 2025.

According to the proposed bill, once passed in the Karnataka legislature and becoming an Act, whoever does not obey the orders of the police or violates the provisions of the Act or rules shall be punished with imprisonment for a term that may extend to three years or with a fine of up to Rs 5,000 or both.

There will be a provision to penalise event planners who gather the crowd for commercial purposes, like sports or circuses, etc. If the event planner does not apply to authorities before conducting the event, or fails to control the crowd gathered, or fails to give compensation, or violates the provisions of the Act, they shall be punished with imprisonment for a term that may extend to three years or with a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh or both.

The Bill is to effectively manage and control crowds at sponsored events and venues of mass gathering pertaining to political rallies, jatra, and conferences. The event planner is responsible for paying the compensation to the victims or to the family of the deceased. In case the event planner does not pay the compensation, the government may collect the amount as arrears of land revenue. The event planner’s property can be auctioned by the government.

Briefing the press after the cabinet meeting, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said that four bills—the Karnataka Crowd Control, Managing Crowd at Events and Venue of Mass Gathering Bill, 2025; Karnataka Rohith Vemula Bill, 2025; Karnataka Misinformation, Fake News Prohibition Bill, 2025; Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill, 2025—were being proposed.

“There needs to be a detailed discussion by the ministers concerned, following which the Bills will be tabled before the next cabinet meeting,” Patil said.

As per the Bill, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Central Act 45 of 2023) or the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (Central Act 46 of 2023) shall apply. The Act shall not apply to jatra, rathotsava, pallakki utsava, teppada teru, urus, or any religious event.