Youth summoned for making baseless social media post in connection with Ashraf lynching case in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Mangaluru City Police summoned a youth for making a baseless social media post accusing the police of not arresting a main accused in the lynching case of a person named Ashraf.

A person named Sajith Shetty from the city had posted on his Facebook wall, accusing the police of not arresting a main accused involved in the lynching case due to certain alleged connections.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy, in a press communique, said that based on his post, the police took cognisance of the possibility that there may be another key accused in the case, as claimed by Shetty.

Accordingly, the Investigating Officer (IO) deemed it necessary to examine Shetty to ascertain the identity of the said accused and to understand whether he possessed any evidence to support his claim.