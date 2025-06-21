Congress MLA alleges graft in housing, government in leaked audio clip

BENGALURU: With the State Government facing the ire of the opposition for hiking the quota for minorities in housing schemes from 10 to 15%, a leaked audio clip of a conversation on corruption in housing has created a political stir. The conversation is purportedly between Congress MLA and Deputy Chairman of Karnataka Planning Commission BR Patil and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s personal secretary Sarfaraz Khan, about bribery for houses.

During the conversation, Aland MLA Patil made allegations that 950 houses under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Ltd were distributed after taking bribes, in his constituency. He warned that if information about the corruption was revealed, the government would be shaken. The Congress high command has reportedly sought information from CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, according to sources.

Siddaramaiah summoned Patil, who is said to have provided details on a list of houses sanctioned against bribes. Zameer, who was away in Mumbai, spoke to the CM over the phone, sources said. He reportedly told a TV channel that the housing department has no role in the allotment of houses, as local gram panchayats select beneficiaries in gram sabhas, adding that no new allotment of houses was being made by his department.