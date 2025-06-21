HAL to build small satellite launch vehicles

NSIL to launch 15 private payload SSLVs starting from October

BENGALURU: New Space India Limited (NSIL) will launch its first small satellite launch vehicles (SSLV) in partnership with private firms in October 2025 and February 2026. After which 15 more will be launched subsequently.

Radhakrishnan Durairaj, CMD, NSIL, on Friday said these skilled launches are based on the business in hand and demand. Earlier India did not have the space and technology to launch the SSLVs and it had to be done from the launch pads of other countries, but now after the creation of the SSLV Module in LEO Experiment (SMILE) platform developed by ISRO and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), the launches can be done unhindered.

The SMILE platform, inspired from the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module, is a cost-effective platform for space technologies.

Durairaj said they were aiming to the launch the 15 satellites will not overlap with the ongoing works that are being done with ISRO and HAL. These works had commenced before entering into agreements with HAL.

He added that the space sector and technologies have changed with satellites getting miniaturised and more constellations are coming up. India is now making its presence more prominent in the space sector.