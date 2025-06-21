Karnataka raises intake limit for bilingual classes

BENGALURU: The State Government has increased the maximum number of students allowed in bilingual medium classes across Karnataka Public Schools (KPS), Bengaluru Public Schools (BPS), and PM Shri Schools.

The move aims to meet the rising demand for admissions in government-run schools offering bilingual education.

According to the order issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy on June 19, the revised limits will be implemented from the 2025-26 academic year. Pre-primary classes (LKG and UKG) can now admit up to 40 students per class, while primary (Grades 1-7) and secondary (Grades 8-10) classes can take in up to 50 students each.

Earlier, the cap for pre-primary and primary sections was 30 students per class. The decision follows consistent requests from parents, elected representatives, and School Development and Monitoring Committees, especially as the demand for bilingual education has seen a sharp rise.

The government stated that it reviewed the education department’s proposal before approving the new intake limits.