Loan recovery agents take away seven-year-old girl for interrogation in Karnataka's Mandya

MYSURU: A seven-year-old girl from Purigali village in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, Karnataka was allegedly taken away and questioned by microfinance recovery agents over a pending loan installment of Rs 1,280.

The child’s parents, Naveen and Pramila, hailing from Jalahalli village in T Narasipura taluk, had taken a Rs 30,000 loan from the microfinance firm. According to the couple, they were repaying the loan for 13 months, but delayed the latest instalment.

That was what made the recovery agents take away their child from a relative’s house forcibly when they were not at home.

“My wife and relatives were out on work. When the money wasn’t paid on the spot, the agents allegedly went to our daughter and forced her to take them to my wife. Though the agents were told that the amount would be paid that evening, they continued to pressure, insisting that the money be paid immediately,” Naveen said.