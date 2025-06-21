Nandi Hills Karnataka cabinet meet now on July 2

KOLAR: The Siddaramaiah government will now hold its postponed Cabinet meeting at Nandi Hills on July 2. Higher Education and Chikballapur district in-charge Minister Dr MC Sudhakar told TNIE that the Cabinet meeting was not shifted fearing farmers’ ire.

The government is keen to promote development in the Bayaluseme district, he said. The projects that would come up for discussion the Nandi Hills meeting have been cleared now, paving the way for the Cabinet meeting.

The minister said all is set for the meeting and only an additional review is pending. Sudhakar had not spoken anything after the venue shift to Bengaluru, although he spent a number of days with the district adm-inistration for preparations.

On condition of anonymity, a senior officer told TNIE that all measures were taken by the district administration on June 19 in anticipation of the Cabinet meeting. Flowers were brought to decorate Boga Nandeeshwara and Yoga Nandeeshwara where CM and DyCM and ministerial colleagues will offer prayers before the Cabinet. No food was, however, prepared, the person added.