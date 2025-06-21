PM’s vision behind India’s growing medical infrastructure, says Amit Shah

BENGALURU: India’s medical infrastructure has more than doubled in the last decade, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Bengaluru on Friday, attributing the growth to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “focused approach to strengthening healthcare services in the country”.

“The transformation of India’s health sector over the last 11 years was rooted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s belief that illness and the burden of treatment were among the biggest causes of poverty in the country,” Shah, who is also Union Cooperation Minister, said.

Speaking after inaugurating the Bengaluru campus of Adichunchanagiri University (ACU) - BGS Medical College and Hospital, Shah highlighted the scale of expansion of health infrastructure since 2014.

“The number of AIIMS institutions has increased from seven to 23. Medical colleges have gone up from 387 to 780. MBBS seats have risen from 51,000 to 1.18 lakh, and postgraduate seats from 31,000 to 74,000,” he said, adding that this expansion is not accidental. “It is the outcome of a focused national effort to address the healthcare needs of a growing nation,” Shah said.