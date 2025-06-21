Tiger mauls woman to death in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

MYSURU: While memories of a woman being killed by a tiger and another being injured remain fresh in the minds of people in BR Hills, another tiger attack has now been reported. Puttamma (44), a tribal resident of Deshipura Colony, was mauled by a tiger, here on Friday.
The incident took place when she along with other women were grazing sheep on a field, near the forest. Sources said that the tiger emerged from the woods, attacked her and dragged her into the bushes.
Hearing her screams, nearby farmers rushed to her rescue and raised an alarm to scare the animal away. However, the tiger dragged Puttamma into the forest, eating off her head, and parts of chest and stomach.
Angered over the bloody incident, villagers demanded that the forest department shoot the animal and provide a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job to her son.
Conservator of Bandipur Tiger Reserve S Prabhakaran visited the spot and handed a cheque of Rs 10 lakh, while carrying out a combing operation to capture the tiger. Meanwhile, another tiger was spotted near Somahalli village in Beggur.
Farmers working in the fields were stunned to find the tiger sleeping among the crops. As they raised an alarm, the tiger bolted toward the village and disappeared. A video of the sighting has since gone viral.