Tiger mauls woman to death in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

MYSURU: While memories of a woman being killed by a tiger and another being injured remain fresh in the minds of people in BR Hills, another tiger attack has now been reported. Puttamma (44), a tribal resident of Deshipura Colony, was mauled by a tiger, here on Friday.

The incident took place when she along with other women were grazing sheep on a field, near the forest. Sources said that the tiger emerged from the woods, attacked her and dragged her into the bushes.

Hearing her screams, nearby farmers rushed to her rescue and raised an alarm to scare the animal away. However, the tiger dragged Puttamma into the forest, eating off her head, and parts of chest and stomach.