Dr G’s U-turn, says Tumakuru won’t be called Bengaluru North

TUMAKURU: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Saturday made a U-turn on his idea of renaming Tumakuru district as Bengaluru North.

“Our art and culture are different, on which we will never compromise. Tumakuru will not be renamed Bengaluru North. But it is true that Tumakuru is growing fast, and our efforts to get the Namma Metro network extended to the district and to invite more industries here will continue,” Parameshwara said at the 75th birthday celebrations of Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna in Tumakuru.

His statement came after writer Baraguru Ramchandrappa took strong exception to the idea of renaming Tumakuru.

“Our district is culturally and educationally rich and a gateway to education. The script for Kannada’s first movie, ‘Sati Sulochana’, in 1934 was written by Bellavi Narahari Shastri, film lyricist Chi Udayashankar, writer Tee Nam Srikantaiah, and actor Narasimharaju all hailed from the district. Both Parameshwara and Rajanna should take care of safeguarding the district’s identity,” Baraguru had suggested.

“Development doesn’t mean just inviting capitalists. They should come as devotees and not God,” he had said.

Parameshwara had earlier reportedly said that a proposal has been placed before the government to rename Tumakuru as Bengaluru North, as it will make a big difference in attracting investments as the new name will be more appealing.

Union MoS V Somanna, Siddaganga Mutt seer Sri Siddalinga Swamiji, and BJP Tumakuru Rural MLA B Suresh Gowda had opposed the move, saying that Tumakuru’s identity would be lost if it is renamed.