I stand by my allegations, says Congress MLA BR Patil over audio leak row

KALABURAGI: Senior Congress MLA BR Patil, who is the deputy chairman of the Karnataka Planning Commission, has confirmed that the audio clip in which he is heard speaking with Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s personal secretary Sarfaraz Khan on bribes for allotment of houses under various housing schemes, is his voice and he stands by his allegations.
Meanwhile, his arch-rival and former BJP MLA Subhash Guttedar has sought an inquiry by a sitting judge of the high court into the allegations made by BR Patil.
Patil told 'The New Sunday Express' that he had a telephonic conversation with Sarfaraz and he stands by his allegations. Asked if the Congress high command had sought an explanation from him on his allegations, he replied in the negative.
BR Patil said he has no information on the high command asking the chief minister to send a report on his allegations. He, however, did not comment on Guttedar’s demand for a judicial inquiry into the allegations made by him.
Guttedar said that many houses were allegedly distributed on the recommendations of gram panchayat presidents from the Congress, who are the followers of BR Patil.
Guttedar alleged that though BR Patil is Aland MLA, his (Patil’s) nephew RK Patil controls Aland. RK Patil collects money through his agents for the works to be done by the MLA. If the inquiry is conducted, the truth will come out, he said.
Guttedar alleged that BR Patil is blackmailing the Congress high command as he wants to become a minister in the event of a cabinet reshuffle. When BR Patil was the political advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he had made allegations against the government. After he resigned as CM’s political advisor, BR Patil was made deputy chairman of the planning commission. During his conversation with Sarfaraz, Patil alleged that 950 houses under Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited were distributed after taking bribes in his constituency.