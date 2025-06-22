I stand by my allegations, says Congress MLA BR Patil over audio leak row

KALABURAGI: Senior Congress MLA BR Patil, who is the deputy chairman of the Karnataka Planning Commission, has confirmed that the audio clip in which he is heard speaking with Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s personal secretary Sarfaraz Khan on bribes for allotment of houses under various housing schemes, is his voice and he stands by his allegations.

Meanwhile, his arch-rival and former BJP MLA Subhash Guttedar has sought an inquiry by a sitting judge of the high court into the allegations made by BR Patil.

Patil told 'The New Sunday Express' that he had a telephonic conversation with Sarfaraz and he stands by his allegations. Asked if the Congress high command had sought an explanation from him on his allegations, he replied in the negative.

BR Patil said he has no information on the high command asking the chief minister to send a report on his allegations. He, however, did not comment on Guttedar’s demand for a judicial inquiry into the allegations made by him.