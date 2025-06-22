Minister Rajanna: Siddaramaiah still has a lot more left to serve poor, mustn’t step down as CM

TUMAKURU: Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna on Saturday chose his 75th birthday celebrations at the Junior College Grounds here to insist on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah not to give up power and to continue in the CM post in the interest of the poor.

“Siddaramaiah still has a lot left to serve the poor. Things can be achieved only through political power. If you lose power, it will not affect you but the poor will be in trouble. Your services should continue not for your or your family’s sake, but in the interest of the poor,” he said, adding that health and age is on Siddaramaiah’s side.

DyCM DK Shivakumar, who inaugurated a photo exhibition, had left the venue by the time Rajanna delivered his speech.

Rajanna termed Siddaramaiah’s ‘Anna Bhagya’, implemented during his first term as CM, as revolutionary. “Irrespective of caste and creed, Siddaramaiah implemented the programme for the poor which was a silent revolution. But our (Congress) leaders did not publicise it, as they did not want the credit to go to him,” he alleged.