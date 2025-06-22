Permit factories to export sugar: Karnataka minister urges Centre

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Sugar, Sugarcane Development and Agriculture Marketing Minister Shivanand Patil has urged the Union Government to permit sugar factories to export sugar, emphasising that such a move is essential to safeguard the interests of sugarcane farmers.

Addressing the media after attending the annual general meeting of S Nijalingappa Sugar Institute, Belagavi, Patil asserted that only if the Centre allows sugar exports can the huge dues owed to sugarcane farmers be settled. He said many factories are unable to pay the farmers as they have unsold sugar stocks, and they lack separate funds to clear pending bills. Allowing exports would enable these factories to generate revenue and clear farmers’ dues, he said.

Patil criticised the Centre’s decision to permit the import of Tur dal despite adequate domestic production.

“As a result, the price of tur has fallen to Rs 90 per kg. The Union Government must carefully consider what commodities need to be imported and what should be permitted for export,” he said. Patil urged the Centre to take a more thoughtful approach to prevent such distress situations in the future.