Yettinahole irrigation project: Will place Koratagere taluk farmers’ suggestions to shift dam before Cabinet, says Dy CM Shivakumar

TUMAKURU : Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, has assured the farmers of Koratagere taluk that their suggestion to shift the dam as part of the Yettinahole irrigation project from Byragondlu to a valley in the region. He also said that this proposal would be placed in the cabinet meeting for a discussion.

During his visit to the proposed project site, farmers with small land holdings of 1-2 acres urged him not to take away their land for the dam, as there is a valley in the vicinity that is ideal to construct two dams. The farmers also reminded Shivakumar that there was a proposal to build a dam at Devarayanadurga reserve forests earlier, but that plan was dropped.

“I will inspect the alternative site suggested by you (farmers) for the dam, and we will study your suggestions. We will discuss this matter in the cabinet meeting and take a final decision.

We will take this project forward, keeping damage to the minimum. We will protect everyone’s interest,” Shivakumar assured the farmers.

Following the advice from LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, the Congress government in Karnataka has passed legislation to fix compensation against land acquisition at four times the market value in rural areas and twice the market value in Bengaluru, he said. “Farmers of Koratagere taluk are suggesting to the government to build the dam in a different site. I came to inspect this site personally. I am open to suggestions,” Shivakumar later told reporters.

The DyCM reassured the farmers that there would not be any forced eviction and the Yettinahole project would be completed, keeping farmers’ interests in mind.

Shivakumar also inspected the site of the proposed Byragondlu dam, which will store 5 tmcft of water from the Yettinahole project. The minister also interacted with the farmers whose land has been notified to be acquired for the dam.