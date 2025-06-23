Dy CM D K Shivakumar highlights tunnel road benefits, faces reality check from netizens

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who took to social media to highlight the key benefits of tunnel roads, faced strong criticism from netizens and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who called the controversial project “unscientific” and “directionless”. The DCM was advised to focus on the completion of ongoing projects and improving the public transport infrastructure.

Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development and Town Planning minister, highlighted the key benefits of the Hebbal-Silk Board Tunnel Road project in an X post on Sunday.

In the post, he said the 16.75 km signal-free tunnel road would enable commuters to “skip over 25 traffic bottlenecks, save over 45 minutes every day, and gain direct access to the IT corridor.” The DCM described the tunnel as a project that would “transform the daily commute” in Bengaluru.

The transformational benefits claimed by the DCM were countered with criticisms and netizens termed the project far from reality.

Contradicting the claims of the DCM, an X handle -- BharataNadu -- posted: “Face over 100 new traffic bottlenecks, drive over 45 minutes every day and 16.75kms of road less, signal free travel (sic)”. The post pointed out that an unscientific, directionless and haphazard Bengaluru is on its way.

Civic activist Rajkumar Dugar demanded transparency and public engagement before proceeding with the tunnel road project. “We deserve transparent, fair public consultation with an open mind before proceeding with the Tunnel Road Project (TRP),” he posted, adding that attention should instead be on “walkability, cyclability, public transport, drainage, and cleanliness.”

Another citizen, Raj, implied corruption in such mega infrastructure plans, saying, “When elected representatives are far from reality, they create plans to make themselves rich and pitch these kinds of slides to fool people. (sic)” He called for prioritising Metro expansion and mass transit investments instead.

The debate underscores the growing public demand for sustainable and inclusive urban mobility solutions over high-cost infrastructure projects that may serve limited commuter segments.